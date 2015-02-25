Roger Goodell: Browns moving in right direction

In 2014, the NFL continued to see financial growth despite scandals.

Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Joe Jurevicius sat down with 19 Action News Sports Director Tony Zarrella to talk about the latest Browns news.

Cleveland Browns general manager Ray Farmer spoke to media on Wednesday.Farmer addressed the NFL investigation of Farmer texting coaching staff during the game off the get go.

The Cleveland Browns unveiled their new logos and uniforms for the 2015 season. The primary logo has been a version of the Browns helmet since 1970, when the team switched from the elf. Since 2003, the alternate logo has been a football with the "B" inside.

It took the Cleveland Browns front office two long years to unveil an old logo that would now transform into the much anticipated new 2015 look. It's a tweaked version of what they had. Fans are shocked at the similarity.

Hundreds packed the Canton Memorial Civic Center for the 101st Canton Chamber of Commerce's annual dinner. The guest of honor was NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Dierdorf sat down in front of a packed house for a very down-to-earth discussion about the league's highs and challenging lows over the past year.

Goodell admitted there were things he would change about the league's handling of certain situations, but also said he was proud of the new personal code of conduct policy that's now in place for players in the NFL.

He said independent council have been hired to further investigate deflate-gate.

The audience roared and laughed aloud when Dierdorf brought up the new Browns logo that Goodell approved. Goodell added he also approved the new Browns' uniforms that will be unveiled on April 14.

What does he think will make the Browns more competitive?

"I'm a big fan of Jimmy Haslam and what he is doing. There are very few quick fixes in this business. The league is so competitive, and you really have to build a foundation, and I think Jimmy is doing that.

"There was no talk about the Browns' cell phone scandal. It's not clear when a punishment will be handed down for general manager Ray Farmer for texting down to the field during games.