Signs your child's school has unvaccinated kids

A once eradicated disease is now running rampant in the U.S. Measles are highly contagious and could even be fatal. Doctors over at UH's Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital in Cleveland are concerned about kids not getting a vaccinated.

New data shows Ohio now ranks 49th in the country for immunizations.The National Immunization Survey (NIS) from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed immunization rates are rising nationally. It showed 72.7 percent of children aged 19 to 35 months received all of their routine vaccinations in 2013. That number rose from 68.4 percent in 2012. More >>