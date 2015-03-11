Stress app helps calm Akron teens

The app sends alerts to the teens and records their stress levels. (Source: WOIO)

At Buchtel Community Learning Center , several eighth graders are learning how to alleviate stress with a new application called S.U.N.

Dr. Angela-Neal Barnett, a psychology professor for Kent State University, spearheaded the idea after realizing the crucial time that middle school can be for teen girls.

"We know that middle school is the time that we really begin to manage your stress," said Barnett.

The app sends alerts to the teens and records their stress levels. If they're too high, the app plays a "theme" song that the teens wrote and recorded of their favorite tunes. Barnett explains the theme song contains certain positive keywords to describe themselves, which combat negative emotions the teens feel while listening.

Five students are currently participating in an experimental pilot group at Buchtel Learning Center. One student admits she was reluctant to trying S.U.N. in the beginning.

"At first I was like, another app? Another thing to distract me? But it ended up helping me in the end," said Leiona Ray.

All of the participants agree that the app has helped them learn different strategies to stay calm and learn how to deal with high-pressure situations that can occur during adolescence.

"It helps me to think positive when I'm thinking negative," said Je'Lan Heflin.



