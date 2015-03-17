Thousands celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Cleveland

Despite chilly conditions, Cleveland lived up to its reputation of being one of the best places in the country to celebrate St Patrick's Day."This is known as 'Moore's Corner.' We've been here for over 30 years. Our friends all know to find us here. Many years ago, we used to stack up the beers, now we pile in the kids," said Colette O'Linn.

Downtown felt a lot like Dublin Tuesday. Just ask Rebecca Reid, who's celebrating her first St. Patrick's Day in the U.S.



"I'm actually really surprised. You guys celebrate it even more than most of us. It's really a lot of cheer, a lot of friendly people," she said.



An estimated 10,000 participants marched down Superior Avenue, proudly showing their Irish spirit and honoring history.



"We have a truck, and we're trying to recreate an old picture we found in our archives of a truck of ours from 1940 in the Cleveland St. Patrick's Day parade," said Natalie Schrimpf, with the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.



The parade route, which now avoids Public Square because of construction and new traffic patterns, was lined with families celebrating their heritage and traditions.



"As the kids get older, hopefully they bring their kids," said O'Linn.



Tower City shut down at 2 p.m., to avoid the chaos of St. Patrick's Days past. But for those who wanted a safe ride home, there was still access to the RTA.



