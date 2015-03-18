Obama visits area businesses before speech downtown

Before speaking at the City Club on Wednesday, President Barack Obama talked about manufacturing and toured a think tank group near the campus of Cleveland State University MAGNET , which stands for Manufacturing Advocacy and Growth Network, is a think tank group that helps promote local manufacturing. Obama got a chance to visit with representatives of four businesses, including Cleveland Whiskey

Reps there shared with the president how they use the facility, an arm of CSU, to advance their business. Cleveland Whiskey is now able to reduce the maturation process of bourbon from eight to 12 years, down to six months.



Another company that spoke with the president was OsteoSymbionics, which makes craniofacial implants, plastic prosthetics for people with skull injuries.



The other two companies who got face time with the president were Vadxx, which converts waste into fuel, along with EcoChem Alternative Fuels, which creates clean diesel fuel to reduce emissions. The president's visit only lasted about 30 minutes.



The president remarked that MAGNET is a good example of how public-private partnerships can create and promote American businesses.



"This partnership is bringing good manufacturing jobs back to Cleveland. The Republican budget would cut the whole thing entirely. If something's working, why would we get rid of it? We should invest in it, which is why today I announced nearly $500 million in new public and private investment for American manufacturing, and that includes a new manufacturing hub that will make America a leader in producing high tech fabrics for uniforms our soldiers wear in battle," Obama said during his speech at the Convention Center.



