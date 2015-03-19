Boy with autism rescued after falling off cliff

A 7-year-old child with autism is recovering after falling off a cliff in a Cuyahoga Falls park.

Cuyahoga Falls police and fire departments responded Wednesday to the 1500 block of Ninth Street for the missing child. Police were told the boy, who is nonverbal, was playing outside of the home and wandered away from his grandmother.



While authorities searched the area, they were notified hikers in Gorge Metro Park located a child matching the description.



"All of a sudden, these two guys stopped us and told us they were missing their child. So, we started looking for him," said Ryan Kennedy, who hikes at the park almost daily.



The 7-year-old fell approximately 135 feet down an 85-degree slope near Mary Campbell's Cave and ended up near the riverbank.

"My buddy, Logan, right here, looked down into the ravine and saw the kid laying down in there. So me and my buddy, Ryan, and some other guy grabbed him and just, one by one, picked him up and got him back up to the trail. One guy put him up over his shoulder," said Mike Buchanan.

The hikers carried the boy out of the park and were met on the trail by Cuyahoga Falls Police and Summit County Metro Park Rangers.

The boy was covered in mud and his face was bleeding. He was transported to Akron Children's Hospital for medical evaluation. His grandfather says he has some broken bones, but is going to be alright.

