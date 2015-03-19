Meijer planning 24-hour store for Avon

Michigan-based Meijer may be extending its reach to northeast Ohio. (Source: Meijer)

The city of Avon confirms that it is reviewing plans for a new Meijer store on the southwest corner of Nagel Road near I-90. Based in Michigan, only a few of Meijer's 213 stores are located in Ohio.

For Avon Lake resident Bobbi Church, Walmart is her go-to place for groceries.

"It's convenient. It's inexpensive," said Church, who had never heard of the supermarket chain. "But, it's closer to my house. I'd be interested in trying them out."

Meijer does offer similar, convenient, one-stop shopping as Walmart stores, but in addition to its new store, Meijer's plan boasts 24-hour services, drive-thru pharmacy, as well as a gas station.

The new store will provide 270 full and part-time job opportunities, which Avon Mayor Bryan Jensen says will provide a great economic boost for the city.

"Everywhere they've built, they've built a first-class place," said Jensen.

However, nothing has been finalized yet. The city's planning commission must approve Meijer's application next month.

"We'll get the information and make sure everything in the drawing is correct. Planning commission will make sure that everything fits on the site, and that they have all their information and engineerings right," Jensen explained.

If the city approves the plan, Jensen says Meijer could break ground for construction as early as June.



