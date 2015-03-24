New online grocer expanding to Cleveland market

Door-to-Door Organics, an online grocer, is coming to the Cleveland area, along with delivery drivers and droves of healthy produce and natural groceries."We are coming here because of the rejuvenation and the local food scene. We want to be a part of that," said Katie Shanahan.She says they work through no-obligation subscriptions for boxes ranging from $25.99 to $44.99, delivered every week or every other week."We curate the weekly boxes. You get a little bit of a mixture every week but you can substitute the items out as you wish. So if you don't like something, like broccoli, you can get something else, like an apple," she says.Shanahan also says they're taking advantage of our bounty of local farmers and artisans to bring more good food to the area."We have some food from Hartzler Dairy , we also work with JB's Best BBQ Sauce and we have some dressings from Vino de Milo , and then Shagbark . And we're adding new vendors every day," said Shanahan.

They're not just delivering fresh produce, they're delivering jobs through their new distribution center in Solon. They plan to open late spring with 15 employees and double that by the end of the year.



Initially, the vans will deliver to Cleveland, Akron and 20 surrounding communities. Check their website to see if your zip code will be served, or request it if it's not.



Use Promo Code GOODFOOD to get $10 off your first order. New Cleveland customers also get 50 percent off their first order.



