NCAA fever jacks up prices downtown

This week, fans are paying an average of $646 for a full strip (a ticket to all three games) to the Midwest Regionals at Quicken Loans Arena, making it the second-most expensive regional in the last five years of the NCAA tournament, according to SeatGeek, an expansive online ticket search engine.

Take a quick drive by Quicken Loans Arena and you don't have to look far to see a sign of the insanity that is March Madness. Fans are paying 50 bucks a pop to park."I think it's exorbitant. I didn't pay that during the World Series. I parked down the road for eight bucks all night. So you can shop around," said Steve Wilson, of Akron."We were fully expecting to pay that. If I had been able to order online, I would have paid that online for a parking pass. I don't see what the problem is. Come with cash, and be ready. It's the NCAA!" says Mike Englert, of Louisville.Ponying up the cash they have, all teams are represented here."If you remember last year, Kentucky spoiled a perfect season for WSU. We are here to return the favor," says Mike Miller, who flew in from Wichita.But those Kentucky fans seem to have taken over downtown Cleveland. A team shop even opened up by the Harry Buffalo "The Big Blue Nation travels well. So it's worth it. We love our fans and our fans love us, and we all love the cats," said Donald Ware, of the UK Apparel Popup Shop.No matter who you're cheering for, there's no doubt that Cleveland is coming out a winner in all this."Any time this comes to Cleveland, I think it's fantastic. It brings people. It brings money. It makes our city look good," said Brad Conteen, of Mayfield.

