NCAA fever jacks up prices downtown - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

NCAA fever jacks up prices downtown

Parking near the Q has reached $50! (Source: WOIO) Parking near the Q has reached $50! (Source: WOIO)

  • Surfing the WebMore>>

  • Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament schedule on CBS 19

    Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament schedule on CBS 19

    Wednesday, March 25 2015 3:59 PM EDT2015-03-25 19:59:06 GMT
    Thursday, March 26 2015 7:14 PM EDT2015-03-26 23:14:26 GMT
    CBS is a proud partner of the NCAA Tournament and will carry multiple games. Here is a schedule of games being played on CBS, along with the 19 Action News schedule. Cleveland will host two games of the Sweet 16, plus the Elite Eight matchup.More >>
    CBS is a proud partner of the NCAA Tournament and will carry multiple games. Here is a schedule of games being played on CBS, along with the 19 Action News schedule. Cleveland will host two games of the Sweet 16, plus the Elite Eight matchup.More >>

  • NCAA basketball fans boost downtown businesses

    NCAA basketball fans boost downtown businesses

    Wednesday, March 25 2015 9:50 PM EDT2015-03-26 01:50:49 GMT
    Wednesday, March 25 2015 10:12 PM EDT2015-03-26 02:12:24 GMT
    March Madness means money madness for Cleveland. Thousands of basketball fans are flocking to town and spending lots of money.More >>
    March Madness means money madness for Cleveland. Thousands of basketball fans are flocking to town and spending lots of money.
    More >>

  • Cleveland economy to benefit from March Madness

    Cleveland economy to benefit from March Madness

    Wednesday, March 25 2015 7:03 PM EDT2015-03-25 23:03:52 GMT
    Wednesday, March 25 2015 7:51 PM EDT2015-03-25 23:51:28 GMT
    March Madness has infected the Q and while many of the fans are wearing blue, Cleveland is seeing green. More >>
    March Madness has infected the Q and while many of the fans are wearing blue, Cleveland is seeing green. More >>

  • Kentucky fans make Midwest Regionals most expensive NCAA tournament ticket

    Kentucky fans make Midwest Regionals most expensive NCAA tournament ticket

    Tuesday, March 24 2015 7:52 PM EDT2015-03-24 23:52:13 GMT
    Tuesday, March 24 2015 8:26 PM EDT2015-03-25 00:26:22 GMT
    This week, fans are paying an average of $646 for a full strip (a ticket to all three games) to the Midwest Regionals at Quicken Loans Arena, making it the second-most expensive regional in the last five years of the NCAA tournament, according to SeatGeek, an expansive online ticket search engine.More >>
    This week, fans are paying an average of $646 for a full strip (a ticket to all three games) to the Midwest Regionals at Quicken Loans Arena, making it the second-most expensive regional in the last five years of the NCAA tournament, according to SeatGeek, an expansive online ticket search engine.

    More >>

  • RTA adds extra service for March Madness

    RTA adds extra service for March Madness

    Tuesday, March 24 2015 7:30 PM EDT2015-03-24 23:30:12 GMT
    Tuesday, March 24 2015 7:30 PM EDT2015-03-24 23:30:51 GMT
    RTA offering extra service during Sweet Sixteen (Source: RTA)RTA offering extra service during Sweet Sixteen (Source: RTA)
    Downtown Cleveland will be buzzing with NCAA Tournament basketball fans when Cleveland State University hosts the Sweet Sixteen at The Q. RTA hopes to make traffic easier by adding extra evening Red Line services.More >>
    Downtown Cleveland will be buzzing with NCAA Tournament basketball fans when Cleveland State University hosts the Sweet Sixteen at The Q. RTA hopes to make traffic easier by adding extra evening Red Line services.More >>

  • The Q gets NCAA makeover ahead of finals

    The Q gets NCAA makeover ahead of finals

    Tuesday, March 24 2015 5:22 PM EDT2015-03-24 21:22:39 GMT
    Tuesday, March 24 2015 5:37 PM EDT2015-03-24 21:37:45 GMT
    It's not a renovation, but what is happening inside Quicken Loans Arena ahead of the NCAA Midwest Regional Finals certainly qualifies as a transformation. More >>
    It's not a renovation, but what is happening inside Quicken Loans Arena ahead of the NCAA Midwest Regional Finals certainly qualifies as a transformation. 
    More >>

  • March Madness coming to Cleveland

    March Madness coming to Cleveland

    Monday, March 23 2015 5:09 PM EDT2015-03-23 21:09:17 GMT
    Monday, March 23 2015 6:55 PM EDT2015-03-23 22:55:53 GMT
    March Madness returns to Cleveland this Thursday and Saturday, sure to pack the Q -- and the city -- with college basketball fans.More >>
    March Madness returns to Cleveland this Thursday and Saturday, sure to pack the Q -- and the city -- with college basketball fans.
    More >>
DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Take a quick drive by Quicken Loans Arena and you don't have to look far to see a sign of the insanity that is March Madness. Fans are paying 50 bucks a pop to park.  

"I think it's exorbitant. I didn't pay that during the World Series. I parked down the road for eight bucks all night. So you can shop around," said Steve Wilson, of Akron.

"We were fully expecting to pay that. If I had been able to order online, I would have paid that online for a parking pass. I don't see what the problem is. Come with cash, and be ready. It's the NCAA!" says Mike Englert, of Louisville.

Ponying up the cash they have, all teams are represented here.  

"If you remember last year, Kentucky spoiled a perfect season for WSU. We are here to return the favor," says Mike Miller, who flew in from Wichita.

But those Kentucky fans seem to have taken over downtown Cleveland. A team shop even opened up by the Harry Buffalo.  

"The Big Blue Nation travels well. So it's worth it. We love our fans and our fans love us, and we all love the cats," said Donald Ware, of the UK Apparel Popup Shop. 

No matter who you're cheering for, there's no doubt that Cleveland is coming out a winner in all this.

"Any time this comes to Cleveland, I think it's fantastic. It brings people. It brings money. It makes our city look good," said Brad Conteen, of Mayfield. 

Don't miss a minute of March Madness! You can find everything you need to know about the tournament in our online section full of bonus content.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly