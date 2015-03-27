Bakery made famous by LeBron James is leaving Ohio

Baker Blvd. Decadent Cupcakes , the bakery made famous by LeBron James' homecoming, is relocating from Fairlawn to Charlotte, North Carolina.When James returned to play for the Cavs in July 2014, he gave the bakery's cupcakes to his neighbors as an apology for the disruption caused by the media.

"When LeBron returned we created the 'Home Court Chocolate Chunk' cupcake, and he gave those to his neighbors as a gift and that's all," said owner Lakisha Williams.

Now business is better than Williams ever expected.

"We've accomplished five-year goals in three years so now it's time for us to take the next step," said Williams.

That next step is moving to Charlotte, NC.



"We've partnered with a co-packer, they'll be able to produce our product, more, and we can meet the demand of the public," said Williams.



The bakery will begin taking orders on its website next month.

"It will allow everyone around the country and the world to order our products," said Williams.

That news is a relief for customers like Sharon Morris, who says she will miss the company as much as the cake.



"I love their cupcakes and seeing their faces, and the feeling they give you when you come in the door," said Morris.

Baker Blvd. Decadent Cupcakes will host a "finale" event Saturday, March 28 at 2890 Sand Run Pkwy from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.