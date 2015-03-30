Pilot critically injured in Medina County plane crash

A plane crash in Medina County Saturday evening raised questions about the safety record of the plane involved, as well as the field on which it attempted to land.

Investigators have released new details on a weekend plane crash at Crazy Bob's Airport in Medina County. On Saturday evening, a single-engine private plane crashed during its final approach at the Westfield Township airport.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, which is investigating, says the plane's landing gear got stuck in the soft ground, causing it to overturn on the grass runway.



"It doesn't appear that mechanical issues were a factor for this crash. It appears that when the pilot touched the ground, the wheels became lodged in the mud, causing the plane to overturn," explained Lieutenant Mark Neff.



The only one on board the Cub Crafters CC18-180 was the pilot, Robert Syme, 80, of Westfield Township. That same name is listed as the owner of airfield.

Family members declined to comment to us, but say the area surrounding the airport is also their private property.



Lt. Neff says once the plane was uprighted, it would be moved to a hanger for the FAA to examine.



"This crash could serve as a warning for others trying to land on private airfields like that one," said Neff.



The pilot was airlifted to Akron City Hospital. At last check, he was in critical condition with unknown injuries.



