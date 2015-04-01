Verdict reached in trial of former Navy SEAL

Get emails and text alerts for breaking news, severe weather and more.

Bath Police are looking for witnesses in the shooting of a former U.S. Navy SEAL. The shooting happened on March 28 around 5:30 p.m. at the West Market Plaza on Medina Road.

A several month-long investigation has led to Bath Township Police charging the man who says he was the victim.

Navy Seal Christopher Heben was arraigned this afternoon in Akron Municipal Court on charges of lying about being shot in Bath Township this past March. Heben pled not guilty to falsification and obstructing official business, both misdemeanors.

The trial for a northeast Ohio Navy SEAL accused of lying about being shot in Bath Township last year began in Akron today.

Did an Ex Navy SEAL send Bath Police on a wild goose chase looking for three gunman who never existed? That's what prosecutors are trying to prove in Christopher Heben's trial. He pled

Christopher Heben took the stand on Wednesday. Hours later he was found not guilty. (Source: WOIO)

The jury has found former Navy SEAL Christopher Heben not guilty on charges of falsification and obstruction of official business.

Prosecutors believed Heben was lying to Bath Police about being shot by three gunmen. Heben claimed he was shot in the stomach by three black men in the parking lot of the Mustard Seed Market in Bath Township back in March 2013. He never called 911, but drove himself to the hospital to get help.

"Chris Heben should never have been charged. He should never have been put through this personal turmoil. He shouldn't have been put through this expense, this embarrassment," said Heben's attorney, Jim Burdon.



Investigators felt his story did not add up. Police and prosecutors believe Heben was shot somewhere else because they didn't find bullet casings, anything on surveillance video and even two officers who happened to be at that center saw nothing.

Prosecutor: "You were trained to observe details?"

Heben: "Yes, sir."

Prosecutor: "You didn't see the police cars?"

Heben: I did not see the police cars."

Prosecutor: "Why didn't you call 911?"

Heben: "It wasn't my first response. I wanted to see if I could get a license plate."

Heben faced jail time and possible fines, but early Wednesday evening, jurors returned in less than an hour with not guilty verdicts on both charges.

"Maybe it was the attention. Maybe it was the fame. But there's definitely motive," said prosecutor Craig Morgan.

Heben's attorney says the recently engaged former Navy SEAL just wants to put this ordeal behind him.

"Now he wants to begin leading his own life," said Burdon.

