KSU students react to MAC boycotting Indiana

More fallout over a controversial religious freedom bill in Indiana. A major college conference with ties in northeast Ohio is boycotting the state.

Student leaders at Kent State University say they agree with the decision made by the Mid-American Conference to boycott Indiana's new religious freedom law.

Lucas Lyons and Gabrielle Cooper are both members of Pride Kent State University. Part of the group's mission states, "We as a body pledge to employ legitimate and nonviolent means to achieve acceptance, equality and liberation for all gender and sexual minorities, as well as the equality and liberation of all people."



Lyons and Cooper say they were pleased to learn about the MAC's decision to cancel all events in Indiana, in response to the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.



"I'm proud of the MAC because if they can do that to one group, they can do it to anybody," said Cooper.



Kent State is one of the 13 schools in the MAC. On Tuesday, MAC commissioner Jon Steinbrecher announced in a statement:



"The Mid-American Conference will not schedule any more meetings or championships in Indiana until this current matter is brought to a sensible and appropriate conclusion."



The MAC is one of the latest organizations to take a stand against the controversial law that proponents say allows people to follow their religious beliefs.



"The LGBT community doesn't get a lot of solidarity, especially something as big as the MAC backing you up," said Lyons.



Those against the law argue that it may allow business owners to discriminate against people, especially those in the LGBT community, which is a major concern for these student leaders.



"When we found out they passed that bill, it was heartbreaking, but to find out then that thousands of people are willing to pull out of a state just to protect your community and stand up for your community, it means a lot," said Lyons.



Kent State University's Athletics Department has not commented on the MAC's decision.



