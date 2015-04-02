Nonsmoking woman believes radon caused her lung cancer

Radon is a potentially dangerous gas that could be found in your home.

Radon is a potentially dangerous gas that could be found in your home.

When a radon reduction system is being installed, everything must be tightly sealed for it to work properly. (Source: WOIO)

A lung cancer awareness group learned of Marcie's case and hooked up her and her husband with S.W.A.T., a radon removal company. (Source: WOIO)

It is the number one cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers and it could be in your house. One woman believes radon in her home made her sick.

One thing becomes quickly clear when a radon reduction system is being installed, everything must be tightly sealed for it to work properly, according to removal expert Tony Mowrer, who installed a system in Marcie and Dave Hogle's home.

"Any holes in the concrete, the radon gas can come up through the soil. We seal that. We're pulling air from beneath the foundation. That's where the radon is coming from, the soil, the uranium. So we grab it before it gets in the house. And that's basically the ventilation system you see," said Mowrer.

There is a very serious reason the Hogles are having the system installed. They believe Marcie's lung cancer was caused by radon. Neither has ever smoked cigarettes. Still, two-thirds of her lung had to be removed. Marcie says it began innocently.

"A persistent cough, went to the doctor and stuff, and he said, 'Oh, we'll do some chest X-rays.' And it showed what they thought was pneumonia at the time and later come to find out it wasn't."

It was level 3A cancer. Radon is the number one cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers and the number two cause overall.

A lung cancer awareness group learned of Marcie's case and hooked the Hogles with S.W.A.T., a radon removal company.

Owner Tony Mowrer says most radon problems are found accidentally.

"Most of our business is in the real estate transaction and that's where somebody comes in and tests during an inspection. So a lot of homeowners don't know that they're living in high levels. Anything above a four is considered dangerous. Levels at the Hogle's were in the teens and higher," explained Mowrer.

Click here for more information on radon in your home.

Click here to learn more about Ohio's Indoor Radon Program.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.