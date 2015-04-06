Turn man cave items into cash

It's time to clear out your man cave!On Saturday, April 11, the Western Reserve Historical Society will be hosting its annual verbal appraising event. This year's theme is "Man Cave." Professional appraisers will be on deck from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to provide appraisals.

Paul Fusco, owner of Fusco Auctions in Willoughby, said several categories will be accepted at the event.



"Comic books, coins, stamps, sports memorabilia, military items," said Fusco.



Fusco says the age of an item is not always the biggest factor. How many were made, the condition, plus the demand for the item, is also important.

"Just because something is historical and interesting doesn't mean it's worth money," said Fusco.



So how do you know if you have treasure or trash?



"What we typically tell people is concentrate on items that were made prior to 1970," explained Fusco.



Admission for the special event is $10 for the general public. WRHS members get in free.



In addition to the cost of admission, each single item appraisal is $5 and each collection appraisal is $25.



For more information, call the WRHS at (216) 721-5722 ext. 1502, or visit www.wrhs.org.



Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.