Boutique opens for breast cancer patients

The store provides a place where women and caretakers can shop conveniently and be encouraged to share their stories. (Source: WOIO)

Meaghan Earley came up with the catered boutique after her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer. (Source: WOIO)

A Middleburg Heights woman opened a boutique to help female cancer patients feel beautiful.

For years, Meaghan Earley wanted to become an entrepreneur and create a unique store that served a purpose. Seven weeks ago, she achieved that goal when she opened " M of Hope ," a boutique for breast cancer patients located on 7535 Pearl Road in Middleburg Heights.

After her mother's breast cancer diagnosis, Earley found an opportunity to cater to a group that had been neglected.

"My mother was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013," said Earley. "When she was going through it, I realized there wasn't one store to get everything. You had to go to Target and all these stores to get what you needed."

But through the pain, Earley says she found her purpose.

She opened M of Hope with the goal of creating a space where women and caretakers could not only find a one-stop shop, but a place where they could be encouraged and share their stories. Earley says she thoughtfully selects inventory from skin products, to books, to special clothing.

M of Hope has only been open for a short time, but the response has been overwhelming.

Earley also has another reason to celebrate: Her mother is in remission.

"She's been cancer free for one year," said Earley.

Earley plans to expand her store so she can help patients battling all types of cancer.

