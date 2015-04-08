Dominic Mancuso Editorial: This is not sportsmanship

Sports fans are passionate about their teams. Most of it is all in fun, but lately the Internet trolls have been taking their so-called "sports talk" out of bounds with gender attacks on women who play or who voice their opinion on a sport.It started when former Red Sox pitcher and proud dad Curt Schilling tweeted a photo of his 17-year-old daughter, a high school softball player and pitcher. Schilling was inundated with sexually explicit rape threats toward his daughter.Recently, Ashley Judd tweeted her "opinion" that the Arkansas basketball team was playing dirty during the University of Kentucky's game. Some of her followers responded with violent and sexual threats.And now a 14-year-old girl playing Little League baseball named Mo'ne Davis was called a word that I won't repeat here by a Bloomsburg University baseball player…all because she will be the subject of an upcoming Disney Channel movie.Guys, it's time to throw a penalty flag on the language you use when posting about sports on social media. Would you use gender slurs and threats of rape while talking sports with your wife, mother or sister? No! So, why would you disrespect someone else's family that way? This is not sportsmanship, it's not "fan talk" and it is not okay.I'm Dominic Mancuso and that's how we see it.

