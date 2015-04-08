Legends upon legends to be at Rock Hall Induction

Miley Cyrus, Stevie Wonder, John Legend and Paul McCartney are just a few of the A-list performers that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced would be a part of its 30th Annual Induction Ceremony on April 18, held at Cleveland's historic Public Hall.

"Zac Brown is playing. Karen O from the Yeah Yeah Yeahs. A bunch of artists are added to the line-up that already includes John Legend, Stevie Wonder, John Mayer, Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh -- just these legends upon legends. This is arguably the biggest line-up we've ever had for the inductions," said Todd Mesek, vice president for Marketing and Communications at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.



The last time the Induction Ceremony was in Cleveland, the local economy was rocked to the tune of $15 million. This time, that number is

expected to grow.



"Green Day is performing at the House of Blues, Bill Medley, of the Righteous Brothers, is playing at the Rocksino. That's all orchestrated with the team in Cleveland to make sure this isn't just about one institution, that the whole city takes advantage of this," said Mesek.



Clevelanders will be treated to a week of special events that includes one day where you can enjoy the Rock Hall for free.



"I think it's fantastic. It's great to have it in Cleveland, where it should be," said Charlie Lawrence, of Cleveland Heights.



All eyes will be on the Rock and Roll City, as musical legends like Joan Jett, Stevie Ray Vaughn and Double Trouble are enshrined.



For Cleveland, it's just more proof that people everywhere are playing our song.



"I keep hearing from people back home in Boston, 'Oh, these things are going on in Cleveland,' and it's just great that Cleveland is getting some recognition," said Erika Zarowin, who lives in Cleveland now, but is originally from Boston.



A schedule of events for Rock Week includes:



April 11: Free Admission on Celebration Day with Rock 'N Blast Fireworks

April 11: 2015 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Exhibit Opening

April 12: Rock My Soul: A Gospel Celebration Honoring Andrae Crouch Concert

April 14: Sonic Sessions: Foxygen with opening act Alex Cameron Concert

April 18: 30th Annual Induction Ceremony

April 18: Live Induction Watch Party

