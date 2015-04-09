First spring storm leaves rain, no damage

Wild spring storms dumped a lot of rain on Northeast Ohio, but thankfully did not leave behind a path of destruction.

In Cleveland, crews suctioned out debris that was clogging a drain along I-90 near Bratenahl. At one point, only one lane of traffic was open along the four-lane highway because of a similar problem only a few hundred feet down the road, backing up rush hour traffic.

Heavy rains that fell too fast for the ground to absorb created huge pools of water in other places too. The threat of the first severe weather of the season had people who live all over the Cleveland area on high alert.

"It was pretty breezy, heavy rain, cool, heavy wind. The wind was blowing," said Dominique Lawson of Cleveland.

Click here to get the latest forecast from Chief Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.