Dominic Mancuso Editorial: School rebate-gate

As a result, that $8.5 million will come out of your pocket and mine. Money that could have been used to buy books and supplies or fund new programs. This bungling at the school administration building is a slap in the face for taxpayers who passed not one, but two tax increases in just the past three years.
Equally disturbing, the company that may be involved in this mess is Doan Pyramid, whose former owner is doing time in federal prison in connection with the county corruption case. The school system says it's investigating what happened but clearly, we need answers from Superintendent Eric Gordon and the man who appointed him, Mayor Frank Jackson. The schools are already facing a tight budget. What they need now is leadership and accountability. Not finger pointing and incompetency.
I'm Dominic Mancuso and that's how we see it.
