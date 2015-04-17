Rock Hall: Building up to the big event

Cleveland is the place to be this weekend for NBA playoff action, great music, celebrity sightings, and, of course, the historic Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.Cleveland will be rockin' and rolling in the dough this weekend.

Jenn Kramer with Destination Cleveland says the Rock Hall Induction Ceremony and surrounding events are bringing in thousands of visitors and an estimated $15 million to the city.

The Music Box Supper Club has planned a whole week's worth of well-attended concerts to celebrate.



"The Rock Hall called and asked us to step up our game this week, and we did," said Music Box V.P. Mike Miller.



And to add to all the excitement of the weekend, some of the new inductees had the honor of cutting the ribbon at the exhibit in their honor.



"I've never been here before. So it's the first time for me and I'm just awestruck at everything. And to have my paltry self included is pretty amazing," said 2015 Inductee Reese Wynans of Double Trouble.

