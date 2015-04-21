Playoff Ready: Ohio City barber makes the cut

Before Kyrie Irving steps onto the court, he pays a visit to JT, owner of Dylan's Barber Salon in Ohio City.

"Kyrie's a very humble, young guy to be one of the best point guards in the league," said JT. "Someone referred Kyrie to me as a rookie, and I've been cutting his hair ever since."



Part of JT's clientele includes VIPs from the Browns and Cavs, as well as local musicians. Some familiar names include football players Phil Taylor, Tashaun Gipson, Joe Haden, and Greg Little.



Even with his VIP clientele, JT remains dedicated to providing professional service, no matter who's sitting in the chair.



"From the celebrity down to the kids, everyone gets the same VIP treatment here," said JT.



Haircuts are a way for athletes to show off their personal style, but unlike the eye-grabbing cut of teammate Iman Shumpert, JT says Irving keeps it simple.



"Millions of people see them when they're playing out there and I believe your image means a lot. So you look good, you feel good, you play good," said JT. "He's not into all the extra stuff. He likes to keep it straight. He's from New Jersey so they got the Caesar haircuts. They stick with the Caesar."



The Cavs playoff games have been the main topic in the barbershop, and JT is confident Irving will help secure a big win for Cleveland.



"We taking it all the way. We gonna win this one," said JT.



