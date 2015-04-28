Cleveland parents react to video of Baltimore mother hitting son at riots

Video of a Baltimore mother who catches her son in the thick of the riots has gone viral.

She pulls him away from the crowd and wastes no time disciplining him. You can see her striking him repeatedly as the camera catches every moment.



While some have praised the woman for her actions, Cleveland activists Telia Badu and Reginald Smith share some different thoughts.



"I feel like that was the wrong reaction to have as a parent," said Smith.



"If he's out there acting violently -- and I don't know if he was -- but where does it stem from? Home. You're acting violently," said Badu.



Smith and Badu are members of the Cleveland Renaissance Movement, an organization that seeks to achieve justice and protect human rights.



The couple has participated in protests in Cleveland including a "March for a Brighter Tomorrow," where several hundred people marched against police brutality and other injustices.



Smith and Badu are also raising a 3-year-old daughter named Justice. Although she's too young to participate now, they believe they will allow her to take part in demonstrations when she's old enough to understand.



"I would only hope that she follows in my footsteps," said Badu.

Although there have been reports that the young man in the viral video was throwing rocks at police, Badu and Smith still believe they would have handled the situation differently. However, they think the events in Baltimore are an excellent time to talk about civil responsibility with children and young adults.



"Sometimes you have to talk to your kids and figure out why they're so angry," sad Badu.



"Don't let your emotions control you, try to think through them," said Smith.



The pair said they are working to teach those lessons to Justice early so that when she's ready to exercise her rights, she will do so in the appropriate way.



Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.