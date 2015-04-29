New moms donate umbilical cords and save lives

The Cleveland Cord Blood Center is the only public blood cord bank in Ohio (Source: WOIO)

Since 2007, the center has provided 300 people with lifesaving stem cells. For no cost at all, new mothers can choose to donate their umbilical cords that would otherwise be thrown in the trash.

Nathan Mumford is alive today because of someone's donation. He is 35-years-old, but he just celebrated his 10th birthday.

Mumford says his new life began on, "November 17th of 2004 at 12 noon."

That was the day Mumford received an umbilical cord blood transplant.

"Definitely a rebirth, it gave me a new perspective on life. Nowadays, any time I go outside, the sun is brighter, the grass is greener, just more thankful for the little things in my life," added Mumford.

Nathan had been told the cancer he had would kill him, but the cells that are in umbilical cord blood cured him and have cured others with blood disorders.

To be clear, they are not the controversial stem cells.

"These are not embryonic stem cells. No life was destroyed in order to create them. They are termed adult stem cells. These cells are normally thrown in the trash when you have your baby," said Marcie Finney, associate director of the Cleveland Cord Blood Center.

The center receives the blood from new mothers who decide to make the lifesaving choice.

It's not the actual umbilical cord that comes to the lab, but it's what's inside if it.

One bag of umbilical cord blood could save one person's life.

The cells from the cord blood are taken out and stored in liquid nitrogen until there's a match with a patient in need.

A decade after his transplant, Nathan is now a powerful advocate for umbilical cord donation.

"To me it's simple. Donate a cord, you save a life," said Mumford.

Women who want to donate their umbilical cord should consult their doctor.

