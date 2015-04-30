Sounding Off: Radio hosts push for peace after Brelo verdict

At Radio One in Cleveland, callers have been sounding off about the Baltimore riots and trial of Cleveland Police Officer Michael Brelo.

"He did it! It's a cop bullet! Charge his behind!" said one caller.

Sam Sylk hosts The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 FM WZAK and says the recent police shootings of unarmed black men are sparking heated comments on his radio show daily.

"What people are saying is that they're tired, they're fed up, they want answers, they want justice," said Sylk. "Some people feel if you didn't do what you did in Baltimore, would you get answers as quickly as you're getting now?"

Tensions are running high in Baltimore and in Cleveland as the controversial trial for Officer Brelo comes to an end.

Although Cleveland has seen a string of peaceful protests, some wonder if it will stay that way. Rochelle "Ro Digga" Frazier, mid-day host for Z107.9, believes Clevelanders will continue to have peaceful demonstrations.

"One of the things I honestly love about Cleveland is our pride, and I just don't see the city doing anything to jeopardize our pride," said Frazier.

Both hosts say now more than ever they're using their voices to not only discuss these issues, but promote peace.

"Push the peace, but to let people know that afterward, whether the verdict is guilty or not guilty, we push for justice," said Sylk.

"As radio personalities, we know what we bring to the community, and it's only right we support the city and have the city's back," said Frazier.

