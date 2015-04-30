Strongsville senior grants 'promposal' wish

Two Strongsville High School seniors will be going to prom together after a proposal most girls only dream of.

Rueben Williams made a gigantic banner to go along with his flowers and tiara. He asked 19-year-old Theresa Buzzelli to prom in the middle of the cafeteria.

Dozens of classmates and cafeteria staff all stopped in their tracks to watch. Theresa isn't just any teen, she's a young woman with special needs, who by many accounts, lights up the lives of her classmates with her contagious smile and positive attitude.



"Her eyes got really big, and as soon as I said, 'Will you be my princess at prom?' and everyone screamed, and she was like 'Yeah,'" described Rueben.



That was the ultimate moment in a friendship that began in cooking class nearly four years ago.



"Rueben, he gave me this crown, and I said, 'Yes, I will go to the prom with you.' I'm so excited," said Theresa.



Theresa has Down Syndrome, but that's never stopped her, especially when it comes to stealing people's hearts.



"She's just funny and sweet. If I have a bad day and I see her, she just makes me smile," said Rueben.



When it came time for prom, Theresa dropped a heavy hint.



"One day she was like, 'Hey Rueben.' I was like, 'What's up?' She was like, 'I think I'm going to the prom.' I was like, 'With who?' She said, 'I don't know. No one has asked me yet.' And then, I thought to myself, I will just take her," said Rueben.



Theresa's been over the moon ever since this monumental moment.



"I feel happy. I'm so excited!" said Theresa.



Rueben plays football and runs track for Strongsville. He's a standout athlete and now an all-star to so many others, especially the guys.



"I knew people were going to get excited, like mainly girls, but a lot of guys got excited, too, and I was shocked," added Rueben.



Maybe that's because so many of us long for a friendship where everyone's differences are embraced and celebrated.



Strongsville High School's Prom is scheduled for Friday, May 22 at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland.



