VIDEO: Car bursts into flames after crashing into Rocky River ho - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

VIDEO: Car bursts into flames after crashing into Rocky River home

The driver died in the crash, but the homeowner was not injured. (Source: WOIO) The driver died in the crash, but the homeowner was not injured. (Source: WOIO)
Authorities are still investigating the deadly crash. (Source: WOIO) Authorities are still investigating the deadly crash. (Source: WOIO)
ROCKY RIVER, OH (WOIO) - One person has died after crashing his car into a Lake Road home around 3:30 a.m. Friday. 

Fire lit up the sky and the sound of an explosion woke up neighbor Michael Domanic, who caught it all on video. 

"Then we heard like a 'pop, pop, pop!' It sounded like firecrackers. It was best we could see with the flames. It was pretty intense," said Domanic.

Rocky River Police say the BMW 540i sedan somehow lost control, hit a rock wall, then crashed into a home before rolling and bursting into flames. 

Skid marks are still visible at the crash site. 

The homeowner was inside at the time, but escaped unharmed. 

"I didn't even think about what happened. I just knew I needed to get out. I just ran out to the sidewalk and tried to call 911, and see if there was anyone able to get out of the car, but there wasn't," said the homeowner, who prefers not to be identified. 

The driver, John Jessie, 36, of Olmsted Township, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

"Either somebody fell asleep at the wheel, or there was a drunk driver," said Domanic.

Although neighbors are speculating, the Ohio State Highway Patrol has not confirmed what events led up to the accident. Authorities say high speed is believed to be a factor, but the investigation is not complete. 

Lake Road was blocked off for several hours while authorities investigated. It reopened shortly after 9 a.m. 

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly