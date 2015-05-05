Cuyahoga County church buses inspected for safety issues

Church buses are annually inspected because a small part can cause a big issue on the road. (Source: WOIO)

You see them driving through your neighborhood every Sunday. But this time, Cuyahoga County church bus drivers were behind the wheel for annual state inspections.The Ohio State Highway Patrol is inspecting church buses over the next two weeks to ensure they're functioning properly.

"We have several members at the church who wouldn't be able to attend if we didn't provide transportation, so it's very important to our members," said David Buckle, a member of United Church of Christ in South Euclid.

Chip Hilling, motor carrier and enforcement inspector, will oversee dozens of inspections over the next few days.

"Church bus registration and licenses expire on May 31, so May is a very, very busy month for us," said Hilling.

The state requires that if a bus carries 16 passengers or weighs 10,000 pounds or more, it must pass the inspection before its registration can be renewed.

Hilling says there are about 100 registered church buses in Cuyahoga County. Sometimes it's the smallest parts that can cause the biggest issues on the road. In 2014, a blown tire caused a church bus to crash on a Tennessee highway, killing eight members and injuring several others.

Cuyahoga County buses can be inspected by appointment at ODOT's Garfield Heights garage located at 5500 Transportation Blvd. Appointments are available May 4-8 and May 11-15.

