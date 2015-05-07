One of a kind place for kids with Down Syndrome

A "Gigi's Playhouse" is coming to northeast Ohio for the first time.

There are close to a dozen Gigi's Playhouses across the U.S., where kids with Down Syndrome and their families can come for support and therapies, free of charge.

Right now, the people who spearheaded the new program to be started here are searching for commercial space in the Cleveland area.

Missy and John Gibel are responsible for getting the ball rolling. They are the parents of Maggie, who loved going to Gigi's Playhouse as a very young child. Maggie is now 10.



"How she loves other people and likes to be around other people and interact with everybody. That attitude and spirit is what I love most," said Maggie's dad.



On the day she was born, Maggie's parents found out she had Down Syndrome, a genetic disorder that affects about 400,000 people and their families across the country.



"You go through so many emotions when you first learn and in those days following," said Missy Gibel. "We knew we were going to love her, care for her and do everything we could to make her life as great as possible."



Part of making Maggie's life as great as possible was "Gigi's Playhouse."

At the time, they lived in Chicago, where Gigi's Playhouse started.

"It was just unreal. It was unreal to have a physical place to go. When you are having a bad day, I know there is a place to go to get the answers," said Missy.



Once the Gibels moved back home to here northeast Ohio, they decided to start a Gigi's Playhouse here too.

"If Nancy Gianni were here - the founder - she would say that cost would not be a barrier to achievement," added Missy.

Soon other families will have the opportunities to connect like Maggie's family did.

"It's definitely overdue and we are just glad to be part of the team that's bringing it to Cleveland," said John Gibel.

So far, $80,000 has been raised for the Gigi's Playhouse in our area.

The organization needs $20,000 more to open its doors.

There is a gala fundraiser this Saturday, May 9, at the Crowne Plaza in Independence beginning at 6 p.m.



Click here to donate or for more information.



Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.