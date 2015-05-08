Consolidate medical records with new service

If you or a loved one is diagnosed with a serious illness, it's not just the treatment that can be challenging. It's also the act of managing the mountains of medical records that come with the various specialists you see.

PicnicHealth is launching in Cleveland, offering subscribers a "master library of your personal health history."



The service collects all of your medical records and creates a unified visual archive. It promises to be secure and easy to understand. You can then take this consolidated archive and distribute it to all those involved in your care.

Currently, PicnicHealth is in the middle of a "call for patients," looking for Clevelanders who spend up to an hour a day frustrated by the never-ending process of corralling their medical records.

The company's CEO and co-founder, Noga Leviner, says they can improve quality of life and help avoid repeat medical testing.



"If you save just one test or one MRI a year, that's a huge cost savings right there. Not to mention, of course, doctors being able to make better decisions and just improving care when all of the information is available to them," explained Leviner.



The service will costs $39 per month, for a month-to-month subscription. Patients can grant or revoke access to anyone they'd like at any time.



