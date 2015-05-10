Goodtime III celebrates moms and Cavs

The Goodtime III set sail Sunday with hundreds of moms on board.

It was the ship's annual Mother's Day Cruise, this year with a "Go Cavs" twist!



Cleveland's famous youth chorus "The Singing Angels" were there to serenade the moms as they boarded the ship.



Mothers stood with their kids, big and small, at their side.



"She has been the best mom. The best nana. She's loving and caring, and she is always there for me and my sister," said Rosalyn Welms of Bedford.



"She's amazing. I feel like she's given me everything as far as being a young woman and how to be good to people," said Alexandria Peebles of Cleveland.



Sunday was also a day when we found moms thinking about what being a mother means to them.

"It is the lost amazing experience of my life. Juliana is my only child. I was truly blessed with her. After the death of my mother, I found out I was pregnant. She has changed my life. She is my miracle, and I love her,” said Kimberly Rodriquez of Rocky River.



For Kathy Paul of Berea, the cruise is a tradition she shared with her mother for years.



“My mom is no longer with us, physically, but she is here in spirit. We've kept up the tradition, and it's just real enjoyable," said Paul.



Today, some were starting their own Goodtime III Mother's Day Cruise tradition.



And, for the moms that are Cavs fans there were banners saying celebrating the Wine and Gold in the playoffs.



The Singing Angels even wrote a special tune cheering their team on.

Winning Game 4 over the Bulls was just icing on the cake on a day reserved for the women who make us who we are.



Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.



