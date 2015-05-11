City calls for "lunch mob" on East 6th

Businesses along East 6th Street in downtown Cleveland are still losing out on lots of customers while construction and repairs continue on the partial building collapse nearly a month ago.But there is a new project to help make them whole again.The proposal marries the lunch hour with the "flash mob" movement, hoping to inject some life back into this struggling block of businesses.The city is encouraging people to participate in a "lunch mob" this week and patronize those affected by the East 6th Street closure back in April.Business owners we spoke with say they won't forget the day bricks came crashing down from the building across the street any time soon."My employee was here and she sent me a text that a building across the street fell down-- it sounded like a bomb went off," said Leah Struchen Deans, a small business owner.Struchen Deans had just celebrated a year of running her small business, Tabu Coffee Company.The cleanup right outside was a big hit for her."With the bricks falling, that was a pretty terrible couple of days. When the road was closed, we were open and people didn't know," she said.She hopes people will "Hit the Bricks" this week to show their support."I'm really happy about it, it's nice to know we're supported. The bricks fell across the street. It had nothing to do with my building, it had nothing to do with me. So I felt kind of lost," Struchen Deans said.The list of businesses include Dave's Cosmic Subs, Tabu Coffee Company, Porcelli's Bistro, Teahouse Noodles, Sapporo Sushi, Sam Klein Cigar and Moriarty's Pub.Some of these businesses are reporting a 20, 30 even 50 percent drop in sales during the closure and repairs.The city has gathered gift cards from other small businesses. If you drop your business card in the fish bowl when you support those on East 6th, you could win one of those gift cards."It makes a big difference, versus just saying ‘it's unfortunate.' We're out here with this idea. We want everyone to come out here support and fill these businesses. We want to see lines outside these businesses to support them," said Kevin Schmotzer, who is in charge of small businesses for Cleveland's Economic Development Department.The "Hit the Bricks on East 6th" effort goes through the end of the week when Councilman Joe Cimperman will pull the winning business cards.You don't have to be present to win. The construction and repairs in the area are expected to last another 3-4 weeks.