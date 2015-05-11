Where to Eat This Week: Jen Picciano's Top 5 Places to Watch Cavs Playoff Games

The Cavaliers have four dozen official watch party locations for playoff games. Among the team's picks for places to gather and cheer on the Wine and Gold, here are my favorites for good grub on game day.1. Map Room (their pizza is awesome!)1281 W. 9th St. Cleveland

2. Butcher and The Brewer (try their Albino Stout, it may change your life)

2043 E. 4th St. Cleveland

3. Barrio (order their May queso special-roasted tomato and garlic bruschetta)

503 Prospect Ave., Cleveland

4. Hodges (their Tuesday special: 1 starter, 2 entrees + bottle of wine for $40)

668 Euclid Ave. Cleveland

5. Town Hall (any place that serves truffle fries is good in my book)

1909 W. 25th St. Cleveland

