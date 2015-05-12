Man needing kidney transplant loses everything in fire

Matt Hunley's story is something out of a sad country song. His kidneys are failing and the home he shared with his wife for 40 years burned down on his birthday."They battled it for 2 hours and 20 minutes. Couldn't save the house," he said.Everyone got out alive, but Hunley's wedding ring, photos, valuable collectables, even his breathing machine he needs to sleep, were scorched.Firefighters said the house was so badly damaged it will have to be torn down. They also said it was unsafe for anyone to go back inside to retrieve what -- if anything -- had survived the blaze.Despite that warning, Hunley's brother-in-law went back inside to get a pocket watch. It's an heirloom passed down for three generations.Since the fire, Hunley says they've been overwhelmed by the amount of donations they've received, like clothes and toiletries."We've always paid it forward. And when something like this happens, you get it back. You get it back tenfold," said Hunley.While he works through the toughest of times, Hunley says he feels devastated, lost and blessed."There's still a lot of good people out there, a lot," he said.

If you'd like to help the Hunley family, you can make a donation to a fund set up in their name at any Dollar Bank location.