China Gate customers rally to keep business alive

South Euclid City Hall just approved the sale of a vacant lot in a plaza that could affect a small business that's been there for decades.

China Gate has been serving up top-notch Chinese food for close to 40 years. Now Panda Express wants to move in only a few hundred feet away.

China Gate's loyal customers are worried this will put an end to a family business they've been patronizing for years.

"I've been coming to China Gate since I was a teenager," said Stacy Spetrino of South Euclid.

"I've been coming 40 years," said Larry Schulman.

"This only place I come to now," said Judith Banks.



Resident and longtime friend of the family that owns China Gate, Matt Greminger actually organized a protest.

"They have more marketing money that they can put out specials to get people in their doors as opposed to China Gate, especially people who are not familiar with the area coming in, they are going to go to something like Panda Express because of the big lights, and it can damage a family business," said Greminger.



Greminger collected over 2,000 signatures on a petition asking City Hall not to approve the sale.



Peter Wong manages China Gate and is worried about being able to compete.



"Yes, because they are a big chain, big corporation. We are a small business," said Wong.



But customers have told Wong there is nothing to worry about because they say they will always choose China Gate.

"Because of the customer service. They treat you with respect, and they are always welcome you. They say, 'Hello. How are you?' and then they take your order and say come again," added Banks.

Many China Gate customers are vowing to picket outside the new Panda Express if they decide to move forward with their plans to move in.

