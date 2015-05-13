Dominic Mancuso Editorial: Lake Erie Cleanup

It's said that one can survive more than two weeks without food and three weeks without sleep. But water? It's only three days or "see ya later."The good news: Our region is "awash in water." A 23,000 square mile body of H2O in our own backyard, called Lake Erie.Keeping that water safe for drinking and swimming is a difficult and expensive proposition.As our Carl Monday reported , the regional sewer district is spending $3 billion to clean up the lake, a 25-year project mandated by the EPA and paid for by you and me. But some say the project can be done better and cheaper by using green resources, like parks and wetlands to reduce sewer run-off into the lake.While "Project Clean Lake," as it's called, does utilize some "green," it's mostly using massive, concrete storage tunnels to reduce pollution levels. Green or not, we encourage the sewer district to explore every option to continue to keep costs in check and maximize cleanup efforts.

As our friends in California have discovered, clean and plentiful water is not something to take for granted. We need to do whatever is necessary to protect our lake, our greatest asset.



