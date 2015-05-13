Is your favorite Cleveland team bad for your health?

Clevelanders know this city has seen its share of ups and downs with all our sports teams. But do they know how it affects their health?Cleveland sports fans can get emotional. Remember when angry fans burned LeBron James' jersey when he left to play for the Miami Heat? Fortunately, those days are long gone as the Cavs make an exhilarating playoff run

But with the highs, come the lows.



The Indians currently have one of the worst records in the American League, leaving Tribe fans disappointed after a promising cover on Sports Illustrated.



"It's really disappointing to have them struggling," said fan Richard Honzy.



Cleveland has not seen a championship since the Browns won in 1964.



"Being a Cleveland fan, you expect for something to go wrong," said Ricardo Thomas, who is a lifelong Cavaliers fan.



Dr. Buchinsky, who works at University Hospitals, says rooting for a losing team can take a toll on your health overtime.



"Losing can become a problem because people drink alcohol if their team is losing too much. They may be gambling money that they shouldn't be losing," said Buchinsky.



Some fans overeat on game day, but some say they can't eat at all.



"When the game is close I can't eat anything because of anxiety,"said Cavs fan Ryan Lucas.



Buchinsky says stress hormones released from your body can have a real impact.



"That's why when your team wins you feel good, because you have a surging of these hormones," said Buchinsky. "On the other hand, when you're on a losing team, you get the opposite effect, and what this can do is make you feel down and feel low."



Being a Cleveland sports fan may not be for the faint of heart, but Dr. Buchinsky says try to remember, it's just a game!



"We have other things going on in life and it cannot be defined by the winning or losing of a local sports team," said Buchinsky.



Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.