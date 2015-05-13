Clevelanders still plan to take the train





The trains stop mainly in the middle of the night and on Fridays and Saturdays.



Tyrone McIntyre usually takes Amtrak from Cleveland to Washington, D.C.





"The convenience and the cost is the reason," said McIntyre.



The Amtrak crash in Philadelphia that killed seven people would not stop McIntyre from taking the train.





"It's not going to stop me because they are investigating it, and I don't think it's going to stop most people," added McIntyre.



In fact, Amtrak is said to have a strong safety record. 2,000 Amtrak trains are running on any given day.



According to the Federal Railroad Administration records, there were nine Amtrak derailments in the first two months of this year.





In 2014, there were 28 derailments, 25 in 2013, and 27 in 2012.



India Foster of Cleveland was thinking about taking Amtrak for the first time this summer. She says her plans remain unchanged.



"That situation was kind of like a freak accident. I don't feel scared to take it. That stuff doesn't happen all the time," said Foster.





"It can happen anywhere. It's just an accident. No, that wouldn't stop me," added Greg Stanish of Mentor.



There was an Amtrak crash in Ashtabula in March of last year.





Police said that accident happened when a driver drove through a crossing arm and slammed into the train.





Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.





