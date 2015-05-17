Cheerfest helps runners go that extra mile - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cheerfest helps runners go that extra mile

Revelers cheering on the 18,000 runners and walkers in the Cleveland Marathon. (Source: WOIO) Revelers cheering on the 18,000 runners and walkers in the Cleveland Marathon. (Source: WOIO)
Marathon Pep Club Dance Party proved it's just as important to be a supportive spectator as it is to be running the race.  Dozens gathered along with a DJ to shake cowbells, bang on drums and shout at runners and walkers who had one more mile to go to the
finish line.  

"I don't think people quite get how being a spectator at the Cleveland Marathon is such a fun thing.  When people come out for the first time they go, ‘oh my God! How come we haven't come down here sooner?'" said Jim Ridge of Cleveland.   

Cheering on the runners and walkers seems to be a passion for Ridge who comes out every year. This year he's wearing a grass skirt and plastic lei.

"My wife hates this outfit; so, I need to get you to talk to her," said Ridge when we told him we loved his outfit complete with a tropically themed beach hat.

Ridge and his fellow Pep Club Dance Party friends spent a good part of the day yelling words of encouragement, shouting things like, “you can do it,” and “don't give up!” to more than 18,000 runners and walkers.

The Harp is located in just the right spot.  For this year's race, runners had just one mile to go as they pass the restaurant. 

Experienced runners say that the last mile can be the toughest challenge.

"We have music. We are yelling. We are cheering for you, and you can see the people coming up the hill they are walking, and then all of a sudden they hear us and they have the motivation to keep running over that hill and get to the finish,” said Shannon
Ranta of Cleveland Heights.

Next year - organizers of the pep club dance party are hoping their cheer section will grow and even more will want to help them inspire perfect strangers in a race that often marks milestones in people's lives. 

"Neighborhoods are turning out. Businesses are turning out, and everybody is starting to say, 'this is Cleveland. Let's support this thing. Let's support the runners, and let's have a party while we are doing it,'” added Ridge.

This is the sixth year for the Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon Pep Club Dance Party.

