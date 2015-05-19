No concerns after Hells Angels move in to Akron neighborhood - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Violent confrontations, like what happened in Waco, TX, could make communities uneasy about biker gangs. Hells Angels just moved into a home in Akron, taking over a place that used to be owned by the North Coast Motorcycle Club

Neighbors admit when the Hells Angels returned to Akron after being gone for years, they were concerned. But so far, they're pleasantly surprised to say it's been quiet on North Howard Street. In fact, all they've observed is some increased noise and traffic. 

"They're just back and forth, lot of traffic. But other than that, they're not causing any problems to anyone," said Anthony Howard. 

"They've been peaceful, just loud motorcycles is all I've heard," said Chris Gunn. 

"They go roaring out of there on Saturday about 3 in the morning, full throttle, but other than that, they've been good neighbors," said Jim Lupica. 

A check with the Akron Police Department's records office shows there hasn't been a single patrol call to that address since the Hells Angels moved in. 

Lupica says as soon as the group moved in, they landscaped the property, gave the house a fresh coat of paint and removed garbage and junk cars from the yard. 

