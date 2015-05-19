Ride Green: RTA adds 90 natural gas buses to fleet

The RTA will be adding 90 natural gas buses to its fleet this summer. (Source: WOIO)

On Tuesday, the RT A unveiled 90 compressed natural gas buses that will replace its clean diesel buses this summer.

"They're cleaner, much cleaner than the standard diesel bus," said Joe Calabrese, RTA CEO and general manager. "Even though they were about $40,000 more to purchase initially, we'll save over $200,000 over the 12-year life of the vehicle."

According to the RTA, natural gas costs one-third the price of diesel. The RTA's new fleet of CNG buses will emit 30 percent fewer greenhouse gases by 2017.

Not only are the buses better for the environment and RTA's budget, but they are also upgrades on the inside.

"It's a very, very comfortable seat. They're also quieter. I think the quietness is really important. It will also announce the next stop both visually and audibly," explained Calabrese.

Riders will also be able to see themselves and different sections of the bus from a monitor.

The RTA says you can expect to see the new buses by mid-June. A group of 25 buses will be added in 2016.

Texas and California have already adopted CNG buses and seen great success.

The RTA hopes this change will encourage more people to take advantage of public transportation.

"We're trying to attract people who don't use public transit, and I think this will help," said Calabrese.

Learn more about the CNG buses.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.