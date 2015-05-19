People with disabilities fight for fair wages

The Summit County Board of Developmental Disabilities held a meeting Tuesday night to talk about new state requirements that will have people with disabilities working in businesses within the community for minimum wage within four to nine years.It's being called a civil rights movement for people with disabilities.

No longer would adults with disabilities be working in group settings with other people with special needs, doing piecework for very little pay.

In fact, the board has a promotional work video in which they highlight a woman named Pam.

Pam is an adult with special needs. She works at The Mustard Seed Market in Akron packaging bulk foods.

"I make new friends. I work hard and I make money," says Pam.

Pam is one of the lucky ones.

Shelby Doolittle is also an adult with a disability. She says she was taken advantage of by her employer, doing double the work of another employee, but being paid far less because she has a disability.

"It made me feel horrible because they were using me basically. I am not their slave," says Doolittle.

Employers who file the proper paperwork can pay people with disabilities less. In some cases, way less.

"I recently had someone, where my daughter worked, tell me that they gave a young man a paycheck for 24 cents, for two weeks worth of work, and they were allowed to do it," said Kelly Doolittle, Shelby's mother.

So, now there is a movement to get adults with disabilities more integrated into the community, working at places like the Mustard Seed Market and Cafe, people with disabilities are paid minimum wage.



"We believe that all people should have the opportunity to get a job, work next to people with and without disabilities and make a fair wage for their job," said Billie Jo David of the Summit County Board of Developmental Disabilities.



Hopefully, that will mean an end to situations like Shelby's. She was actually hurt on the job, too. Her family is considering a lawsuit. In the meantime, she's hoping to find meaningful work.



"I want a job with animals. That's my main goal," says Doolittle.



This time, Shelby's hoping to be paid fairly.



Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.