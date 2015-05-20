Where To Eat This Week-Jen Picciano's Top 5 Memorial Day Weekend Events

It's summer festival kick-off week, featuring some of my favorite festivals of the year. Do yourself a “flavor” and make your way around town this weekend to gobble up some of the great food offered at my Top 5 Memorial Day Weekend events.1. Tremont Greek Fest 5/22-25th, 2187 W. 14th - Classic Greek food and pastries, live music, and free parking. I never miss this event!

2. Berea's National Rib Cook-Off 5/22-25th, Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds - It's a finger-lickin' good time. Come hungry and be prepared to smell like a smoker when you leave.

3 Marc's Great American Rib Cook-Off 5/22-25th, Jacob's Pavillion at Nautica - Daily entertainment, Amateur Grilling Competition, plus free admission 12-3pm Fri-Su. Monday it's just $1.



4. Blossom Time Festival, 5/21-25th, Downtown Chagrin Falls - The storybook suburb is bursting with family fun and food, including Taste of Chagrin on the Triangle, a Balloon Launch at CFHS and a parade on Sunday.



5. Port Clinton Walleye Festival, 5/21-25th, Water Works Park, Port Clinton - How many ways can you cook walleye? Find out at the Fish Food Court. 130 vendors from around the country, plus a fishing derby for the kids.



