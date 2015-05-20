Summit County installs bike repair stations

Summit County cyclists no longer have to worry about the problems that can occur while riding on Metro Park bike trails.

This month, crews installed bike repair stations at the Towpath Trail in Akron, and the Bike & Hike Trail in Boston Heights.

Kevin Madzia works as an IT consultant at Century Cycles, a bicycle store in Peninsula.

He remembers a time when he could have used a repair station.

"I got two flat tires, and usually I have tools a pump and whatever else I need, but I had forgotten them that day," said Madzia.

Luckily, he and other cyclists will be able to fix problems like flat tires immediately at the "Fixit" stations.

"There is a pump and several different tools that will allow them to fix brakes," said Lindsay Smith, Marketing Coordinator for Summit Metroparks. "With these stations, users can stay on the trails and enjoy the trails more easily, especially if they've come a long way."

The universal pumps fits all bikes. There is also a QR code that cyclists can scan with their smartphones to access instructions for the station.

The QR code will also allow riders to locate other bike repair stations.

