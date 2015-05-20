Dominic Mancuso Editorial: Park drilling sparks controversy

After a long winter, northeast Ohio is in full bloom.

Take a walk through one of our parks and you'll see trees and flowers budding. You'll hear birds chirping and quite possibly, the sounds of protest over drilling for oil.



Why? A state proposal that could give oil and gas companies expedited access to explore public and private lands has already passed the House and is now in the Senate.



Proponents of the bill say it protects the rights of private homeowners when negotiating with the drillers. Officials with the Cleveland Metroparks argue that the bill will put public parks at risk.



Their reaction mirrors those of many others who feel threatened by oil and gas expansion.



Recently a Medina County couple threatened violence with surveyors hoping to look at their property for a proposed natural gas pipeline.



Anyone that resides in northeast Ohio can relate to the saying that progress can be painful. We're willing to sit in traffic as new bridges leading to new buildings emerge.



But progress should not come at the expense of our beautiful natural resources. Let's drill for the right reasons in the right places and not in the parks.



I'm Dominic Mancuso and that's how we see it.

