Michelle Knight reaches out to help find missing children

Cleveland kidnapping survivor Michelle Knight received a standing ovation as she was announced as the guest speaker at an Amber AlertReadiness Program at Cleveland State University

Knight was there to share her experiences as a survivor to help other parents understand how to protect their kids from child predators.



"It hurts me, and it scares the living bejesus out of me to know that there are still people out there who are missing that might not come home," said Knight before the program started.



Knight knows more than anyone how crucial it is for police and the public to start searching as soon as a child disappears.

"It's very crucial because the first 24 hours you can find anyone within a second, and if you don't find them they are being sold across state. They are being buried in a hole," said Knight.



Knight shares the brutal truth about child predators. She is now using her painful experiences to help others. She says she gets 100,000 e-mails a day.



"I have several people that come up to me and tell me, ‘hey, I've been sexually abused. How can I help myself?' I will sit there and ask them, 'do you do through therapy? Do you talk to anyone about it?" added Knight.



More than anything, Knight may be the best example of why no one should ever give up on searching for the missing.



"Never give up. Always keep hope. Anything is possible. Without hope, without God, there is basically nothing," said Knight.



There are 180 people missing in Cleveland according to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department. 65 percent of those are children.



