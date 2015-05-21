Cavs bring cash to downtown Cleveland

Downtown businesses, like The Clevelander, are benefiting from the Cavs playoff run. (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland is "All In" for the Cavs playoff run and downtown businesses are thankful. Between the games and watch parties, the Cavaliers are great for Cleveland businesses.

The crowd at The Clevelander was sparse Thursday, but good luck finding an empty seat on Friday night. "You look down and it's packed wall to wall people," said Jessica Diaz, whose been bartending there for the past several months.Diaz says when the Cavs play the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, The Clevelander, like many other businesses downtown, will be packed just like it's been for the entire playoff series.John Granzier, who co-owns the bar, says business during the game has been fantastic."When the team is in town it's crazy, but even when the team is not in town, everyone is very loyal to this area," said Granzier.Granzier says he's seen a dramatic uptick in business since LeBron James made his return to Cleveland."It's been like night and day since LeBron has been back," he said. "When he left, business took a huge hit to say the least, and when he came back, it's just been fantastic. Think it's better than it was the first time. People are just taking it all in."While fans are "All In," all hands are on deck coming up with creative deals, like the "Whoa Delly" shot, and staying ahead of the crowd and keeping supplies stocked."We have four to five bartenders working and that's a lot for one night," said Diaz.Hopefully Friday will bring another win, but no matter what, it's sure to bring more dollars to downtown Cleveland.

