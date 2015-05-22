Produce Perks matches money spent at farmers' markets - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Produce Perks matches money spent at farmers' markets

Eating healthy isn't always cheap. But this summer, the Double Produce Perks Program is helping customers get a lot more greens for a lot less green. 

It's that time of year, when farmers are planting and farm stands are stocking their healthy and locally grown fruits and veggies. Thanks to the Double Produce Perks Program, SNAP customers can double their pile of produce.

The program will match up to $10 spent on produce sold at participating farmers' markets, like those supplied by the Cleveland Crops Fields off East 55th, which is a job training facility for those with disabilities. 
 
"It actually makes healthy food affordable for folks who can't afford it. All of our produce is organic, and many folks who'll be using these services aren't going to be making a trip to Whole Foods," said farm manager David Snodgrass.

"SNAP sales at farmers' markets have grown every year since this program started, which pumps more money into local farmers' pockets," said
Nico Boyd, Produce Perks program coordinator.

"The more money we can get selling our produce, the more security we have, and the more adults with developmental disabilities we can employ,"
said Snodgrass.

Of the more than 1000 SNAP customers who bought fresh produce from farmers' markets last year, a quarter of them were new shoppers. The hope is that programs like this will make for healthier shopping and eating habits. 

Boyd says Produce Perks redemption has grown every year.

"We also find that farmers' markets like to locate on a neighborhood level, so that makes it easier to reach the target populations," said Boyd.
 
For a list of the 20 participating farmers' markets where you can get an extra $10 to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables every time you visit, go to
www.cccfoodpolicy.org.
 
