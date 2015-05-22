Cavs gear going fast at downtown store

Cavs fever is in high gear and Cleveland Clothing Company downtown is working hard just to keep up with demand.

"We can't keep our Cavs stuff in stock," said Laura Kubinski, Director of Operations.

Kubinski and her husband started their business six years ago and have been selling their unique Cleveland-spirited items at the corner of Euclid and East 4th Street for the past three.

But this year is different, record-breakingly different.

"The first quarter of this year was the biggest quarter we've had since we opened," said Kubinski. "The LeBron impact and the winning team impact is a real thing."

In fact, this year's sales are already up more than 50 percent over last year.

But perhaps the Cavs shouldn't get all the credit. Customers here love what the store has to offer.

"We're all about Cleveland so I come to this store often," said JoAnn Miller, who bought a shirt for her son to wear to Friday night's watch party at The Q.

Madison O'Callaghan came to the bustling shop to pick out a gift from her boyfriend.

"It's good to have to stuff made in Cleveland that's from Cleveland," said O'Callaghan.

Employees at the store have not been left out in the cold while the Cavs chase a championship.

"On the playoff game days we close at game time so that our team can enjoy the game and watch with the rest of the city," said Kubinski.



