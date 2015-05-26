Cleveland Clergy ask Attorney General to investigate Brelo verdict

The Brelo verdict has been polarizing. One of the biggest issues is what should be done moving forward.

Cleveland's religious leaders want action and are demanding changes after Timothy Russell and Malissa Williams died in a 2012 police chase. Other members of the local clergy joined together for a peaceful demonstration on Tuesday, as they call for justice.

Members met at the Lane Metropolitan Church to take a united stance against Michael Brelo's acquittal.

"While we respect the court, we do not accept that decision by Judge John P. O'Donnell," said Reverend Lorenzo Norris, chair of the Cleveland Clergy Alliance.

Reverend Kenneth Thomas is the pastor at Lane Metropolitan Church, a church that has stood on East 46th Street in Cleveland for almost 100 years.

"In the African-American community the church is a powerful place, a place where people turn to when there's ill in their community," explained Thomas.

The clergy expressed their disagreement with the verdict, but they also gave a list of requests.

"Two unarmed citizens were shot down like dogs. 137 shots by Cleveland police officers. No one heard, no one listened, yet a verdict was rendered," said Kimberly Brown with the Cleveland Clergy Alliance.

The clergy requests government officials intercede and fire Brelo, along with city officials involved with the deadly police chase.

"We are collectively seeking the immediate assistance of Congresswoman Marcia Fudge, and the United States General Attorney Loretta Lynch to aid our people in seeking justice. We will also ask Lynch to assist the city in asking Brelo and every other individual that took part in the most heinous crime to be fired," said Brown.

The group says they are pushing for calm in the city, but also pushing for answers. In addition to Brelo, they are requesting the immediate investigation of other high-profile cases. They want immediate developments in the investigations of the Tamir Rice shooting and Tanisha Anderson death.

